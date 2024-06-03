Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Cheswold, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Herten Way, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.