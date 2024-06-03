Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Cheswold, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Herten Way, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.
And the 58th Doncaster Scout Group, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at The Phoenix Centre, Scouting Way in Cantley, was also given a score of five on April 24.
