Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: China Rose at 16 South Parade, Bawtry; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Colosseo at 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Woodlands Library at Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Woodlands Library Champions at Woodlands Library, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: York Road Golden Cod at York Road, Scawthorpe; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on July 11

