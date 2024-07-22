Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: China Rose at 16 South Parade, Bawtry; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Colosseo at 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Woodlands Library at Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Woodlands Library Champions at Woodlands Library, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: York Road Golden Cod at York Road, Scawthorpe; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on July 11
