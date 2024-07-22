Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: China Rose at 16 South Parade, Bawtry; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Colosseo at 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Woodlands Library at Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Woodlands Library Champions at Woodlands Library, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands; rated on April 5

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: York Road Golden Cod at York Road, Scawthorpe; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on July 11