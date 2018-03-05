GOLDEN TICKETS: Eight lucky South Yorkshire folk to be invited to royal wedding

The royal wedding is sure to be the event of the year - and eight lucky people from South Yorkshire are to get the chance to witness it in all its splendor.

The much-anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place on Saturday, May 19 at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, with a guest list of thousands.

But as well as being witnessed by the great and the good - the happy couple want to include the people of our region in their celebrations.

The Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire - The Queen's personal representative in the county - is asking to receive nominations for eight deserving individuals to attend the day on our behalf.

The lucky people - who can each bring with them one guest - will be invited into the grounds of the Castle to see the arrival of the guests before hearing the service live and seeing the departure of the carriage procession after the service has concluded.

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, said: "This is a wonderful gesture by the Royal Couple, that they have thought of including people of all ages from our region who wouldn't otherwise get the opportunity to meet them and to share in their special day."

The palace say the tickets are 'for those who have made a significant contribution to their local community or region' and they would also like to 'young people who have undertaken inspiring work or acted as leaders in their respective communities' to come as well.

However, nominations must not be for yourself and the person nominated should not be told.

Those who are successful must make their own way down to Windsor as traveling expenses are not included.

To nominate someone for one of the 'golden tickets', email lord-lieutenantsy@barnsley.gov.uk by Thursday, March 15.