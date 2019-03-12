‘Go back to where you were born!” Shoppers in shock at woman’s racist tirade in Doncaster supermarket

Shoppers at a Doncaster town centre supermarket looked on in horror as a woman yelled: “Go back to where you were born” at a black security guard in a shocking and foul-mouthed racist tirade.

The Sainsbury’s store in the Frenchgate Centre was brought to a standstill as the woman, who was accompanied by a child in a pushchair, ranted at staff, letting rip with a string of expletives and offensive remarks.

The Sainsbury's supermarket in Doncaster town centre.

A shopper who witnessed the scenes said that the woman launched into the attack after being accused of shoplifting by a security guard.

“All hell broke loose,” said shopper Phil Penfold.

READ MORE: Popular Doncaster supermarket petrol station ‘temporarily’ closed

“She was screaming insults at this poor guy for about four or five minutes, yelling foul mouthed and racist abuse at him.

“It was absolutely appalling. It must have been nearly fifty years since I last heard it but she shouted: ‘Why don't you go back to where you was f****** well born?’ at him.

“It sounds a cliche to say it, but everyone was stood there open-mouthed at how disgusting the whole situation was. It was the worst, most appalling racist abuse I’ve ever heard in my life.

READ MORE: Doncaster Sainsbury’s staff set for pay rise

“One woman shopper even went and bought the security guard a box of chocolates when it was all over, she felt that sorry for him.

“The man who challenged her is a hero. It was just absolutely embarrassing to watch someone in this day and age come out with such an awful racist rant in broad daylight in the middle of a busy supermarket.”

The incident took place at around lunchtime last Friday.

READ MORE: Sainsbury’s to start selling own brand £8 sex toys

Added Mr Penfold: “The police weren’t called and from what I can gather, she was sent on her way and simply banned from the store.

“If the store wants to bring a prosecution, I am more than happy to give evidence. In my eyes, she should have been charged with racist behaviour.

“What I saw made me ashamed to be from Doncaster.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman confirmed the incident and said, “We will not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour in our stores.”