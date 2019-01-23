Glow with pride in Lindsey Lodge Hospice Scunthorpe Glow Walk 2019

It promises to be another colourful charity event when Lindsey Lodge Hospice hosts its annual Glow Walk 2019.

People of all ages are being invited to go with the glow for their local hospice.

Registration is now open for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Glow Walk 2019, June 14, which for the second time, will start and finish at its Burringham Road site, taking in a 10-mile route around Scunthorpe. And for tiny feet there’s a brand new family-friendly three-mile Glow Worm Wiggle this year.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “Last year’s Glow Walk was a huge success, raising over £27,000, and we’re hoping that this year’s events will be even bigger and better than ever.

“As well as our brand new 10-mile route, we’ve listened to our supporters who want to enjoy the atmosphere, without going the full distance – so the Glow Worm Wiggle is especially for you.” Registration is £12,50 per person, call 01724 270835, or contact enquires@llh.nhs.net email address for more.