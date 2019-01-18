Girlfriend pays emotional tribute to Doncaster man killed in pub shooting

The heartbroken girlfriend of a man shot dead in a Doncaster pub has paid an emotional tribute to him online.

Chloe Wright paid tribute to 21-year-old Tom Bell in a heart-wrenching Facebook post.

Tom Bell

She said: “My heart really has been broken into a thousand pieces. Words cannot even explain how I am feeling right now.

“My one and true love, I will love you for the rest of my life. Just like we said ‘we will be together forever and always’.

“R.I.P my Tom.”

Tom was shot dead at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby at around 8.45pm last night.

Medics battled to save his life but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His killer is still at large.

Detectives investigating the incident have not yet revealed whether they are treating the attack as random or targeted.

It took place at a popular family pub at the heart of a new housing development on what is normally the quiz night.

The pub is sealed off and under police guard this afternoon, with forensic experts at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.