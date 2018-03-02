Girl, 16, with links to Doncaster reported missing

A girl, aged 16, who has links to Doncaster, has been reported missing.

Shannon Cottrell was last seen outside the Jesus Army Centre in Northampton town centre at 8pm yesterday.

Shannon, who is from the Doncaster area, is of a medium build with red-dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey woolly hat, a red coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. She speaks with a northern accent.

Sgt Richard Markham, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "We are extremely concerned about Shannon's safety. She has not been seen for several hours and it's an extremely cold night with temperatures down to -5C.

"We would ask anyone who has any information about her whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 522 of March 1."