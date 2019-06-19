Girl, 16, threatened in knifepoint robbery in Doncaster
A girl, aged 16, was threatened with a knife during a street robbery in Doncaster.
The teenager was targeted at around 10pm on Monday, June 17 as she was walking near to the B&M tunnels at the Interchange.
She told police officers she was approached from behind by a man who threatened her with a blade.READ MORE: Police officer suffers broken shoulder while chasing suspect at retail park in SheffieldHe then stole her iPhone before heading back towards the Interchange. COURT: Promising boxer's final words after being shot at packed Doncaster pub were: 'Is it bad,' jury toldPC Chris Beaumont said: “This incident has left the victim shocked and incredibly shaken.
“Straight after, she approached a man and a woman nearby and we would like to trace and speak to this couple, as they may be able to provide valuable information.”LATEST: South Yorkshire Police set for £1.6m to launch 'violence reduction unit'A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.Witnesses, anyone who saw anything suspicious or who spoke to the victim afterwards should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1,026.