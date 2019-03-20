Get Ready to Scribble, Doodle and Draw at The Point, Doncaster

The Point’s gallery has been transformed into a giant comic strip in our latest exhibition: Scribble, Doodle and Draw.

The exhibition running until July 20 showcases giant original works created onsite by comic illustrators Jim Medway, Ed Syder and Tor Freeman and also gives you a chance to create your own comics and add them to the exhibition.

Scribble Doodle & Draw at The Point

But don’t worry if you aren’t yet a skilled cartoonist, once you take part in our fun activities, you’ll be drawing like a pro in no time.

And if you want to just sit back, relax, and read some comic books, we’ve got you covered as well with comfy chairs and a selection of comics to bury your nose into.

With something for everyone, Scribble, Doodle and Draw is the perfect gallery visit for comic connoisseurs and aspiring artists alike.

Rufus (12) and Wilf (7) visited the exhibition on its opening day and have kindly shared their thoughts: Wilf liked “that you could make your own comics for the exhibition” and he also “spent ages reading comics upstairs,” though his favourite bit was “the big comics on the walls.”

Rufus also enjoyed the giant comics, saying “they were really funny and the artists’ ideas were very clever,” but his favourite part was “the activities room because of the range of activities available.” Once he had created his own comic and put it on the wall, he said “it felt really good to see my work up there as everyone can be part of the exhibition. I think that there should be more exhibitions like this around to celebrate different artists’ work – it was brilliant.”

Entry to our gallery is always free and you can find our opening times here: https://www.thepoint.org.uk/visit/

School/group visits are welcomed. You can lead your own visit or we can provide an artist-led session for your group.

For more information on group visits please visit www.thepoint.org.uk/faq-for-teachers call us on 01302 341662, or email darts@thepoint.org.uk

Continuing the comic book theme, on Saturday May 25, our family-friendly arts festival, #PointFEST, is returning with a BANG! This year the theme is Superheroes, and we want to see Doncaster’s mightiest assemble.

As well as a fancy dress competition, there will be live music, arts activities, a family rave and more… There is no need to book and entry is free.

Just turn up and save the day.

