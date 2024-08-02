Get ready as Rhino Week charges into Lakeside Village
Throughout the school holidays, animal-themed activities will take place at the centre, and next week, Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11, is Rhino Week.
Abby Chandler, Lakeside deputy centre manager said: "We're thrilled to continue our Wildlife Discovery partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park with Rhino Week.
“Throughout the week, customers can enjoy our animal trail while learning more about the magnificent rhinos with our informative fact boards. On Saturday, August 10, we’ll also have story time sessions and rhino-themed crafts.”
Highlights of the week include a free screening of Sing on Thursday, August 8, at 2pm and 5pm as part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series.
"Rhino Week is an opportunity to learn about these incredible animals and support Yorkshire Wildlife Park's conservation efforts.
