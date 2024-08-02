Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is inviting visitors to take a walk on the wild side during Rhino Week, the latest exciting instalment of their summer Wildlife Discovery activities in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Throughout the school holidays, animal-themed activities will take place at the centre, and next week, Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11, is Rhino Week.

Abby Chandler, Lakeside deputy centre manager said: "We're thrilled to continue our Wildlife Discovery partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park with Rhino Week.

“Throughout the week, customers can enjoy our animal trail while learning more about the magnificent rhinos with our informative fact boards. On Saturday, August 10, we’ll also have story time sessions and rhino-themed crafts.”

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village with the Rhino

Highlights of the week include a free screening of Sing on Thursday, August 8, at 2pm and 5pm as part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series.

"Rhino Week is an opportunity to learn about these incredible animals and support Yorkshire Wildlife Park's conservation efforts.

We encourage visitors to explore our animal trail, featuring the big six animals, including our star of the week – the rhino!" added Abby.

Families can also enjoy the popular Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf, adding another layer of entertainment to their visit during Rhino Week and throughout the summer.

For more information about Rhino Week and other Wildlife Discovery activities at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk