Get KFC, Burger King and Pizza Express delivered to your door in Doncaster from TODAY

British Food delivery company Deliveroo is continuing its UK expansion, launching today in Doncaster.

This means that locals can now order food from a range of restaurants, partnering with 50 eateries and takeaways by the end of the year.

Fast food delivered straight to your door' Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area, the British company has seen great success and is now available in 14 different countries.

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like Happy Cow, Cream and Taste of China and also well-known high street favourites like KFC, Burger King and Pizza Express.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Doncaster who will be able to reach new customers and grown their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

More than 50 jobs will be created for local people in Doncaster over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders, who aim to deliver food, which will be cooked, fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door, desk or even the park in under 30 mins.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: "Launching in Doncaster is a key milestone for Deliveroo. Doncaster has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of takeaways, so we’re excited to connect them.

“We look forward to working with our new takeaway partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.

“Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 5pm and midnight, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants.

Full list of restaurants joining the platform:

Chains:

KFC

Burger King

Pizza Express

Independents:

Munchez

Happy Cow

Dixy Chicken - Doncaster

Poppadoms

Cream

Addiction

Michelangelo's Pizza

Tasty Pizza - Doncaster

Super Fryer

Dominic's Pizza

La Rustica - Doncaster

Goa Indian Restaurant

Goa Pizzeria

Desi Roti

Papa Johns - Doncaster

Taste of China - Doncaster