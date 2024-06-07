General election: Full list of candidates standing in Doncaster confirmed
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The deadline for nominations for the upcoming general election has passed, cementing the list of candidates across Doncaster.
The following candidates will stand across Doncaster’s constituencies on 4 July:
Doncaster Central
- Nick Allen – The Conservative Party
- Sally Jameson – The Labour Party
- Jennifer Joanne Rozenfelds – The Green Party
- Greg Ruback – Liberal Democrats
- Surjit Singh Duhre – Reform UK
- Tosh McDonald – Workers Party of Britain
Doncaster North
- Ed Miliband – The Labour Party
- Glenn Karl Bluff – The Conservative Party
- Tony Nicholson – The Green Party
- Jonathan Harston – Liberal Democrats
- David Bettney – The Social Democratic Party
- Frank Calladine – The British Democratic Party
- Andy Hiles – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
- Nick Fletcher – The Conservative Party
- Lee Pitcher – The Labour Party
- Paul David Garrett – The Green Party
- Nicola Jane Turner – Liberal Democrats
- Irwen Martin – Reform UK
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
- John Healey – The Labour Party
- Oliver Harvey – The Conservative Party
- Tom Hill – The Green Party
- Adam Wood – Reform UK
- Mark Stocks – Workers Party of Britain