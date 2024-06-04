General Election 2024: Angela Rayner brings Labour's battle bus to Doncaster
She met Doncaster Central candidate Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher, who is standing in the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, along with former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton who is stepping down after 27 years in the job.
The bus rolled into Rossington Welfare and was the second visit to Doncaster by Ms Rayner in a matter of weeks.
Mr Pitcher, who is hoping to unseat Conservative Nick Fletcher in his constituency, said: “Thrilled the battle bus brought Angela Rayner to visit us.”
Ms Jameson said: “Fantastic morning welcoming the the Labour Party campaign bus to Doncaster with our deputy leader Angela Rayner and Labour Parliamentary candidates from across the region.”
Ms Rayner also visited Doncaster in March where she met up with local candidates as well as South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard.
