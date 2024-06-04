General Election 2024: Angela Rayner brings Labour's battle bus to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner brought the party’s battle bus to Doncaster as campaigning in the General Election hots up.

She met Doncaster Central candidate Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher, who is standing in the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, along with former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton who is stepping down after 27 years in the job.

The bus rolled into Rossington Welfare and was the second visit to Doncaster by Ms Rayner in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Pitcher, who is hoping to unseat Conservative Nick Fletcher in his constituency, said: “Thrilled the battle bus brought Angela Rayner to visit us.”

Angela Rayner brought the Labour battle bus to Doncaster.

Ms Jameson said: “Fantastic morning welcoming the the Labour Party campaign bus to Doncaster with our deputy leader Angela Rayner and Labour Parliamentary candidates from across the region.”