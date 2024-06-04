General Election 2024: Angela Rayner brings Labour's battle bus to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner brought the party’s battle bus to Doncaster as campaigning in the General Election hots up.

She met Doncaster Central candidate Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher, who is standing in the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, along with former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton who is stepping down after 27 years in the job.

The bus rolled into Rossington Welfare and was the second visit to Doncaster by Ms Rayner in a matter of weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Pitcher, who is hoping to unseat Conservative Nick Fletcher in his constituency, said: “Thrilled the battle bus brought Angela Rayner to visit us.”

Angela Rayner brought the Labour battle bus to Doncaster.Angela Rayner brought the Labour battle bus to Doncaster.
Angela Rayner brought the Labour battle bus to Doncaster.

Ms Jameson said: “Fantastic morning welcoming the the Labour Party campaign bus to Doncaster with our deputy leader Angela Rayner and Labour Parliamentary candidates from across the region.”

Ms Rayner also visited Doncaster in March where she met up with local candidates as well as South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard.

Related topics:Angela RaynerDoncasterLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.