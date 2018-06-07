Gardening: the best watering cans

We look at the best watering cans

Flora and Fauna Watering Can, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £16.95

An indoor watering can (pictured right), from Burgon & Ball’s Flora and Fauna collection. Crafted in durable galvanized steel, it has an elegant slender spout for targeted watering.

The Flora and Fauna collection is a new collection of lifestyle gifts, with bird designs back on the fashion agenda with fabulous artwork from the Royal Horticultural Society Lindley Library.

Decorate Your Own Metal Watering Can 30 x 12 x 16 cm, Hobbycraft, £6

Add a chic, practical touch to your home with this Decorate Your Own Watering Can!

Use this simple but stylish watering can in your garden to water those beautiful flowers, or alternatively, you can use this as a decorative plant pot!

This watering can is the perfect canvas for your unique designs so get creative with colours, patterns and anything you like.

You can use paint, glitter and other embellishments to make your watering can totally your own.

Simply design your watering can – or even enjoy the rustic simplicity of the plain silver canvas – and then fill it up with whatever strikes your fancy!

Handy Indoor Plastic Watering Can, Haws, £5.75

This best-selling indoor watering can is available in eight colours. Perfect for watering indoor pots and delicate seedlings, as well as being a great gift for the child gardener.

Sprayman Indoor Watering Can, www.stupidegg.co.uk, £11.45

You can be the envy of all your green fingered friends with one of these "I can’t believe I haven’t seen one of those before…." watering cans!

These fantastic bits of kit cover all your plant needs in one go! Rather than having to have a separate spray and watering can (or empty milk bottle….) you can be the envy of all your green fingered friends. No need to unscrew the top to refill.

They take 1.2l of water and are a dream to use. Available in pink or green.