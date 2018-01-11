Gardening: 5 of the best garden storage units

We look at 5 of the best garden storage units

Keter Store It Out Max Garden Storage Box - Store Collection, Argos, £114.99

The Store-it-Out MAX is the all-purpose outdoor storage box, ideal for garden tools, furniture and equipment or two 240L wheelie bins. Providing dry and ventilated storage, piston assisted lid and two wide opening doors for easy access to contents.

External Dimensions: L:145.5cm W:82cm H125cm.

Forest Garden Wooden Bin Store 1250L - 4ft 5" x 2ft 6", www.wickes.co.uk, £79.99

Attractive and versatile 1250 litre capacity outdoor/garden storage unit for wheelie bins, garden furniture, equipment and accessories such as lawnmowers, barbecues and toys. With twin doors and lift-up lid this store is also ideal for tidying away two 240 litre wheelie bins.

Homewood Garden Store - 4ft x 2ft, www.homebase.co.uk, £159.99

The Homewood - Garden Store - 4 x 2ft is quick to install and provides ideal storage for garden equipment, toys, small bikes and more.

Rowlinson - 6 Ft. W x 3 Ft. D Metal Garden Shed, www.wayfair.co.uk, £152.99

Keep your garden free from gardening and barbecue clutter with this sturdy 6 Ft. W x 3 Ft. D Metal Garden Shed. Supplied pre-painted in green and white, this low maintenance storage solution is fireproof, rot and rodent resistant. Lockable sliding doors and a lifting lid provide security and easy accessibility.

Rowlinson Midi Store, www.robertdyas.co.uk, £154.99

This Rowlinson Midi Store will keep your outside space neat and clutter free.

Perfect for storing tools such as a pressure washer, shovels or an outdoor broom, this midi store features a shelf which divides the store into two convenient sections. A solid timber structure with a fully boarded roof and floor, this midi store is weather resistant thanks to its mineral felted roof.

Keep your outdoor supplies tucked neatly away with the help of this handy store, perfectly sized for nestling next to a door or in a corner.