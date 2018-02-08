Gardening: 5 of the best garden herb pots

We look at 5 of the best garden herb pots

Herb Pot Black Small with Herbsby Camilla Engdahl, www.nordickind.com, £36.00

The Herb-pot has a wide and high plate. Perfect when filling lots of water for a dry plant!

Raspberry herb pots, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £14.95

These gorgeous raspberry coloured herb pots will add a pop of colour to your windowsill and will ensure your fresh herbs are close to hand.

Designed by Sophie Conran for Burgon & Ball.

Each set contains three pots in a tray. Width 11 cm Depth 11 cm Length 32 cm.

Garden Trading set of 3 pots on a tray in chalk - steel, www.gardentrading.co.uk, £20.00

Designed with a drainage hole in each pot, this ensures the contents don’t get too waterlogged. The ridged pots fit most supermarket herb pots, ready for you to drop in to be snipped into your summer salads. The clean crisp design would sit brilliantly on any kitchen windowsill or alongside other indoor pots.

Wyevale Garden Cenre, Forest Bamburgh herb planter, £89.99

The traditional style Bamburgh herb planter from Forest is perfect for creating a country garden look. The planter is split into four sections so you can grow different types of herbs in each section, giving them plenty of space to flourish. This low-level herb planter is manufactured from pressure treated timber to give it protection against rot and fungal decay for 15 years. The smooth planed finish of the timber ensures a splinter free planter, which is great when you are collecting your herbs. Place your herb planter on your patio or decking to create a pretty focal point, or near your back door so you can easily access it from the kitchen. The planter is supplied unpainted, but why not add a coat of paint to really make it your own.

70s Oval Flower herb pots with tray in multi UK, https://www.orlakiely.com/, £50.00

Complete with an enamel display tray, they would be perfectly placed on a kitchen windowsill to ensure fresh produced herbs are always to hand when cooking. The three retro-inspired pots are printed in Orla Kiely’s signature 70s Oval Flower design in green, orange and yellow and are presented in a kraft box.