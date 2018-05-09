GALLERY: Doncaster’s lost music shops

Doncaster’s musch loved Electro Music store has closed its doors this week - leaving scores of the town’s musicians shedding a tear.

The shutters are up at the Copley Road store - and it appears that the shop is the last in a long line of popular Doncaster music stores which have closed over the years.

At one time, the town was home to several renowned music shops, the most famous of which was probably Music Ground in Hall Gate. Run by Rick Harrison and his son Justin, the store was a veritable treasure trove of guitars and musical instruments - and at its peak in the 80s and early 90s, it was a stamping ground for the likes of Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr of The Smiths.

Top rated music stars from all over the globe would descend on Doncaster to get their hands on top of the range guitars - with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams also a regular visitor.

Elsewhere, the Arndale Centre was home to Fox’s Keyboard Centre - the division of the company which dealt in musical equipment and also scores - while a seperate shop, Fox’s Records, catered for all the latest sounds from the charts with a wide range of singles, albums and cassettes.

Another guitar haven for budding rock stars was Smedleys in Printing Office Street, another long-standing Doncaster institution which would see scores of young music fans dreaming of stardom gazing through the window and mentally choosing their favourite instruments.

Dodds was another well known name in the Doncaster music shop industry and where many generations of school children would go to buy items such as recorders and violins.