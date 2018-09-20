Gadgets - 5 of the best thermostats

We look at 5 of the best thermostats

Hive Active Heating Self Install Smart Thermostat, www.argos.co.uk, £179.00

Manage your heating from your smartphone, tablet or laptop- Set daily heating schedules- Save up to £130 a year on your heating bill by never having to heat an empty home- Stay with your existing boiler and energy supplier- Protect your pipes with Frost Protection.

Netatmo Thermostat for Smartphones, www.johnlewis.com, £149.00

A product of the connected lifestyle range is the Netatmo Thermostat which enables you to control your heating, remotely.

The Netatmo Thermostat can set a program to reflect your living habits. With its Auto-Adapt function, it predicts the start of the heating periods depending on your household insulation and the outdoor temperature.

Smart Thermostat - Starter Kit V3+, www.tado.com, £199.99

The tado° Smart Thermostat uses your phone’s location to control your heating, ensuring no energy is wasted. The smartphone app gives you full control over your heating wherever you are. Experience more comfort while saving up to 31% of your heating costs.

NEST Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Silver, www.currys.co.uk, £219.00

Save energy with the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. Featuring a stylish and slender design, you can control the temperature of your home using your smart device. After just one week’s use, the Nest thermostat learns your preferences and not only adjusts the heating in the way you like, but goes to Eco mode when it senses you’ve left the house.

Honeywell Lyric T6R - Wireless (UK), www.50five.co.uk, £133.55

With the Honeywell Lyric T6R, you’ll come home to the perfect temperature. You can choose to use the thermostat manually, but this thermostat is smart! The automated Lyric T6R adapts to your life as plans change. By using Geofencing, it knows where you are and how long it takes to come home - and it knows how long it will take to achieve the correct temperature. Are you on the road? The Lyric T6R keeps the temperature low while you’re away, and be perfectly comfortable again once you arrive. Do you want to change settings on the go? Use the app on your smartphone to make adjustments from anywhere.