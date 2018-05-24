Gadgets: 5 of the best projectors + 1 earphone

We look at 5 of the best projectors

Epson EB-S41 Projector, £269.99, www.argos.co.uk

Don’t let your need for a business projector hold you back from enjoying blockbusters on the big screen at home. This versatile SVGA projector can do both. Even when there’s ambient light, its 3,300 lumens and 3LCD technology are capable of delivering a bright and clear picture. And its incredibly long lamp life means it’s great value for money.

Optoma HD27 Full HD 1080p 3D Projector, 3200 Lumens, www.johnlewis.com, £549

Whether you’re watching movies, playing games or enjoying spectacular 3D visuals, immerse yourself in the big-screen home cinema entertainment that only a projector can provide. Optoma’s HD27 projects a Full HD resolution image for a picture with beautiful clarity.

Sony LSPX-P1 HD 720p Ultra Short Throw Portable Laser Projector with Wi-Fi, £799.95, www.johnlewis.com

Project whatever you like wherever you like in the home with the LSPX-P1. It’s super-compact, and with ultra short throw technology you can project a crisp, clear, high quality image with it placed right up close to the wall. Project TV content, home movies, holiday snaps and transform your living space.

LG Minibeam PH150G HD Ready Mini Projector, £259.99, www.pcworld.co.uk

Get a home cinema experience with the LG Minibeam PH150G HD Ready Projector and watch movies on a screen up to 100" in size. Being a short throw projector means you won’t need a large space to get the most from it. It can project large-sized images from less than a metre away, making it suitable for use even in small rooms.

ACER H6517ST Full HD Home Cinema Projector, £549.99, www.currys.co.uk

Thanks to its high-definition resolution and 3500 lumens, the Acer H6517ST Short Throw Full HD Home Cinema Projector delivers beautifully clear and bright images to the big screen. With Colour Boost technology you can enjoy entertainment at home with full 3D support for video sources.

Brainwavz S0 IEM noise-isolating earphones, brainwavzaudio.com, £35

Brainwavz S0 earphones have been designed to provide balanced sound across the spectrum. With all-metal housing and flat cables, they are less likely to fall victim to the cable-tangling monster.

Suitable for a range of musical styles, they have solid mids, plenty of top and sufficient bass to hold the groove.

The Clearwavz mic and remote use a silicon microphone with three-button control. This enables users to make audio calls as well as audio playback, so making a phone call on the go could not be simpler.

The S0s come with Comply S-400 foam tips, which create snug seals for maximum sound retention, although colleagues did mention slight leakage. However, the package includes other tips in various sizes to find the best personal fit. All packed in a smart and durable black-and-red case.