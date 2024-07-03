Fury as Doncaster club accused of asking dying man to pay back £6,500
Shaun Whittaker, who was formerly on the committee at Intake Social Club, has accused current bosses of demanding the huge sum from his dying father-in-law, in a mix-up over “wages” paid to officials.
Mr Whittaker, formerly entertainment organiser and who worked at the club in Craithie Road for ten years, says his father-in-law, who only has a matter of months to live, has been left upset and devastated by the club’s alleged demands.
Mr Whittaker, who has asked that his 78-year-old father-in-law- a life member at the club and who also served for ten years- is not named, said: “I’m feeling very angry.
“I think it’s disgusting that they had the nerve to even ask a dying man. They all know that he has months to live, that’s the worst bit.”
Mr Whittaker claims that his father-in-law, who was also on the club’s committee, was paid £50 each month as a “wage” for his work at the club, a deal that he says had been in place since the 1980s.
He said: “The pay was rubbish but because we had the club at heart, we all did our best and worked well as a team.
"The money was paid every three months which we got in a brown payslip.
"On top of that, we got another envelope which we signed for with £50 each month. Now we've all been told that those £50s were not put through the club’s finances so they are asking for all of them back.”
“He goes into the club nearly every evening to be with his friends to enjoy what time he has left. They all need to hang their heads in shame. How uncomfortable do they think they have made him now?”
Earlier this year, club bosses announced that an investigation had been launched into its finances.
A spokesman said: “We the management committee at the Intake Social Club would like to make an important announcement.
“Due to an ongoing investigation in to the Intake Club’s declaration of income and expenditure to external parties during previous year accounting, the management committee are not in a position to call an Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2023.
“Once this investigation is complete to the satisfaction of the management committee and all its external partners, an AGM will then be called.
“The outcome of the above investigation will be relayed to the membership at the AGM.
“In the meantime the officers and committee and external partners will be making no further comment or answering questions regarding the above.”
We have contacted Intake Social Club for a response to Mr Whittaker’s accusations.
