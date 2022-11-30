Furious Doncaster residents blast parcel firm Evri as dozens of Christmas deliveries go missing

Dozens of fuming customers say they have been waiting weeks for parcels to arrive and are unable to get in contact with the firm to find out where their orders are.

The company has confirmed that it has a backlog of 400 parcels – and promised that the problem would be resolved by the weekend, apologising to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those hardest hit are in the Wheatley area, with one upset local saying: “Evri is killing Christmas in Wheatley” and another saying they had been ‘banging their head against a brick wall” to get answers from the company.

Parcel firm Evri has been blasted by angry residents over 400 missing deliveries.

The Free Press has been bombarded with dozens of emails with details of missing orders, with everything from coffee machines to sports equipment, clothes and even medicines failing to arrive.

The problems seem to be localised to the Wheatley and Wheatley Hills areas of Doncaster, one said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Trying to chase missing parcels is a nightmare – there’s no customer service whatsoever - robot after robot.”

Another said: “It’s pathetic. Still no idea of when my parcels will arrive - it’s stressful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another told us: “Been waiting for a parcel that was due to be delivered over a week ago. Still no sign of it and tracking not updated.”

"I am awaiting a parcel from Evri,” posted another. “They sent an email on Saturday night saying they had tried to deliver. I was home, I also have cameras which show no one came to deliver a parcel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tracking has not been updated since then and cannot find a contact for them.”

One described the number of parcels missing or not received in Wheatley as ‘a mountain’ while another said receiving their ‘rather expensive’ Christmas present was ‘not looking good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “It is ridiculous that you cannot speak to a human being at Evri - they just send the same false misleading responses.”

“My beef with Evri is the lack of customer service,” added another. “I appreciate that sometimes things go wrong and drivers may be unable to make the delivery but the fact that they operate closed doors in terms of customer queries is unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said there are “hundreds of missing parcels” and added: “There are so very many people desperately praying their Christmas orders to arrive.”

“We just want answers – and our parcels,” another told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, formerly known as Hermes, rebranded as Evri ealier this year and in 2014 was named as the second worst parcel delivery service in the United Kingdom by users of moneysavingexpert.com, with 30% of customers rating their experience as "bad".

A spokesman for Evri said: “We are sorry that some customers in the Wheatley area have experienced delays in receiving their parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our local team is working hard to address this and the delayed parcels, which total around 400, will be cleared by the weekend.