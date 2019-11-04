Funeral of well known and popular Doncaster music star to take place this week

Jazz star Mike Mackinder.

Mike Mackinder was a leading light in the town’s jazz scene for many years and taught British jazz trombone star Dennis Rollins early in his career.

He was also a band leader and played hundreds of concerts in and around the area during an illustrious career.

He died last month in Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a long battle with Alzheimers.

An obituary said: “He will be remembered and missed by many musicians in Doncaster as an inspiring trombone player, band leader and music teacher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends. Rest in peace.”

Mr Mackinder was also heavily involved in the Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra for many years and was heavily involved with Jazz Into Doncaster, a group promoting jazz music in the town.

The obituary described him as ‘a wonderful husband to Kath, a loving father to Lucy and Daniel and a much loved grandad to Max, Alice and Thomas.”