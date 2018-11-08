Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster 

A young mum’s funeral is to be held next week after she was murdered in her home near Doncaster.

Klarissa-Charlene Faith, aged 26, died shortly after emergency services were called to her home in Bracken Way, Harworth, on Monday, July 30.

Her daughter, Evie, was 21 months old at the time.

Speaking after his daughter’s death, her father, David Pain, said she had ‘triumphed over adversity’ following the death of her own mother, becoming a first-time mum herself.

He said he was ‘incredibly proud of the young woman she had become’.

Klarissa-Charlene’s funeral is to be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Friday, November 16.

The service is due to begin at 10.20am.

Stuart Hall, 47, of Bracken Way, Harworth, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial in March next year.