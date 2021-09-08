Fundraising campaign launched for special Changing Places toilet at Doncaster park

A campaign is under way for a new Changing Place toilet in Doncaster's Sandall Park.

Volunteers from the Friends of Sandall Park group have teamed up with Doncaster disability adaptions firm RISE to raise cash so the new toilet facility can be built.

FOSP spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: “We’ve been on the campaign trail for three years, but Rise have stepped up and are giving voice to our campaign, as well as their support, business acumen and assistance in achieving our goal.

"Together with Rise, we aim to gather support and funding from the local community and businesses to be able install this vital facility. Please help us achieve this. If your company could add its weight and voice to the campaign, it could make a huge difference.”

Changing Places are specialist toilets designed to be used by people with complex disabilities, their families, and carers.

Larger than a standard accessible toilet, Changing Places feature an adult-sized changing bed and a ceiling hoist.

She added: “With a Changing Place in the park, it would enable these families to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities in Sandall Park that many of us take for granted.

"They would be able to come and spend the entire day without worrying about the lack of safe, hygienic toilets with the all-important hoist and changing bed. We have spoken to numerous families who have to leave when a toilet is required – and it spoils the day for the whole family.”