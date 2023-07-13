Fundraising campaign launched after canoes stolen from Doncaster special needs school

Cruel thieves snatched a trailer full of canoes and kayaks from Stone Hill School in Scawsby – putting days out and summer trips at risk for pupils at the Barnsley Road school.

Now a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise cash for the school to help replace the stolen items. You can donate HERE

Campaign organiser Tracy Toomer said: “My son went to Stone Hill but left three years ago.

The canoes were stolen from Stone Hill School in Scawsby.

"Yet again they've been broken into and the children's equipment stolen again.

"I know my son has left the school but I feel a loyalty to them given the fact they helped my son so much.

"They are a fantastic school and deserve the support of the community.

"Please find it in your heart to donate even if it's just a small amount to help the school replace some of the items.

The raiders struck in broad daylight making off with canoes and the trailer they were stored on.

One upset parent said the incident had caused ‘distress’ to pupils and said: “Their days out have now been ruined, along with all the summer clubs that were planned and give parents some respite over the holidays."

Headteacher Paul Scotting confirmed the theft, which took place at around 9.15pm last night and was captured on CCTV.

