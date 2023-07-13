News you can trust since 1925
Fundraising campaign launched after canoes stolen from Doncaster special needs school

Big hearted members of the public are being urged to donate cash after canoes were stolen from a Doncaster special educational needs school.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Cruel thieves snatched a trailer full of canoes and kayaks from Stone Hill School in Scawsby – putting days out and summer trips at risk for pupils at the Barnsley Road school.

Now a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise cash for the school to help replace the stolen items. You can donate HERE

Campaign organiser Tracy Toomer said: “My son went to Stone Hill but left three years ago.

The canoes were stolen from Stone Hill School in Scawsby.The canoes were stolen from Stone Hill School in Scawsby.
"Yet again they've been broken into and the children's equipment stolen again.

"I know my son has left the school but I feel a loyalty to them given the fact they helped my son so much.

"They are a fantastic school and deserve the support of the community.

"Please find it in your heart to donate even if it's just a small amount to help the school replace some of the items.

The raiders struck in broad daylight making off with canoes and the trailer they were stored on.

One upset parent said the incident had caused ‘distress’ to pupils and said: “Their days out have now been ruined, along with all the summer clubs that were planned and give parents some respite over the holidays."

Headteacher Paul Scotting confirmed the theft, which took place at around 9.15pm last night and was captured on CCTV.

He said: “Unfortunately, we were broken into last night. The thieves have stolen all our canoes and kayaks along with the trailer. Any information would be much appreciated.”