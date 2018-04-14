Fundraisers achieve target to install new defibrillator in Bessecarr

A supportive Doncaster community could save more lives after raising funds to buy its first defibrillator.

With 50 percent match funding from the Richard Waight Foundation, Bessacarr now has the piece of live saving equipment available 24/7 sited on the outside wall of the Doctors Surgery at Nostell Place.

Richard Waight was 23 years old and taught at Hayfield School in Finningley when he died unexpectedly in November 2009. The inquest decided that it was due to Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome (SADS)

Richard’s parents organize an annual Golf Day in his memory which has so far raised more than £50,000. This money has supported two national charities, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and SADS UK.

Spokesman, Glynn Davies, said: “More than 40 defibrillators have been put into local communities through the Richard Waight scheme and the family are keen to continue providing this financial support to local communities.

“Parents who suffer a loss within their family often want to meet and support others who have suffered tragic losses. Through a mutual friend, the Waights made contact with Barbara and Alan Homar, who sadly lost their daughter following a car accident six years ago. After meeting with Richard’s parents and being inspired by their determination to help others, the Homar’s asked St Francis Church to help provide our community with a defibrillator.”

He added: “Many local community groups and businesses were keen to help and along with a coffee morning organized by Barbara, sufficient funds were raised for the purchase of a defibrillator and secure box. During the coffee morning some training on both first aid and the use of defibrillators was given to more than 40 local residents.”

If you would like to help the Waight family raise money for SADS UK and to support them in their fundraising efforts you can contact them at ken@waight.co.uk email address.