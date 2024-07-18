Fundraiser for Doberman pup with life threatening bowel condition in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched for a Doberman pup in Doncaster which has a life threatening bowel condition.

Doncaster’s registered charity Best Life Dog Rescue is appealing for help for an eight-week-old Doberman undergoing emergency surgery for a life threatening bowel condition called Intussusception.

A spokesman said: “This poor boy has been very ill for the past few days. We were asked to help him and how could we say no, we have to give him this chance he's only a baby.

“So we have teamed up with Helping Yorkshire Poundies and we're trying to raise funds between us. Two South Yorkshire rescues working together to save lives.

Can you help?

“His surgery will cost around £4,000 so we need urgent donations to help pay for this. Please if you can donate even a small amount please send asap. We will do everything we can for this baby boy, please support us by donating or sharing far and wide.”

Donations can be made via websites www.bestlifedogrescue.co.uk and www.helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk