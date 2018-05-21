Full list of candidates revealed for Doncaster Council by-election

Six candidates are vying for a place on Doncaster Council following the resignation of a ward councillor.

Coun John McHale has stood down due to health reasons and voters in the Town ward will head to the polls on Thursday, June 14 to elect a new councillor.

The full list of by-election candidates is as follows:

* Julie Buckley - Green Party

* Carol Greenhalgh - Conservatives

* Tosh McDonald - Labour

* Gareth Pendry - Independent

* Ian Smith - Liberal Democrats

* Chris Whitwood - Yorkshire Party

A poll card will be delivered to all registered electors of the Town ward but if residents want to register to vote, they have until Tuesday, May 29 to do so.