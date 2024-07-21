Full English breakfast fan in 460-mile round trip to Doncaster for "best fry-up ever"

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A full English breakfast fan took on a 460 mile round trip to tuck into bacon and eggs at a Doncaster cafe – describing it as the “best fry-up ever.”

Louis Dean, a member of Facebook page The Full English Breakfast Club, a page devoted to sharing details of Britain’s best breakfasts, revealed he travelled all the way from the South Coast to Wadworth-based butchers E V Slack and Sons for the mammoth plateful.

He said: “I travelled all the way up from Bournemouth to Slacky's in Doncaster and had this absolute beaut!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All the meat was from his farm and it was the best fry up I've ever eaten.

The full English at E V Slack and Sons. (Photo: Louis Dean/The Full English Breakfast Club).The full English at E V Slack and Sons. (Photo: Louis Dean/The Full English Breakfast Club).
The full English at E V Slack and Sons. (Photo: Louis Dean/The Full English Breakfast Club).

"Wherever you are, get yourself to Slacky's and boff this! You won't regret it!”

The butcher’s shop and its neighbouring coffee shop and cafe have become a viral internet sensation, thanks to butcher Matt Slack and his “massive chopper” videos.

Related topics:DoncasterBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice