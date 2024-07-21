Full English breakfast fan in 460-mile round trip to Doncaster for "best fry-up ever"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full English breakfast fan took on a 460 mile round trip to tuck into bacon and eggs at a Doncaster cafe – describing it as the “best fry-up ever.”

Louis Dean, a member of Facebook page The Full English Breakfast Club, a page devoted to sharing details of Britain’s best breakfasts, revealed he travelled all the way from the South Coast to Wadworth-based butchers E V Slack and Sons for the mammoth plateful.

He said: “I travelled all the way up from Bournemouth to Slacky's in Doncaster and had this absolute beaut!

"All the meat was from his farm and it was the best fry up I've ever eaten.

The full English at E V Slack and Sons. (Photo: Louis Dean/The Full English Breakfast Club).

"Wherever you are, get yourself to Slacky's and boff this! You won't regret it!”

The butcher’s shop and its neighbouring coffee shop and cafe have become a viral internet sensation, thanks to butcher Matt Slack and his “massive chopper” videos.