From this to this: Huge sinkhole opens up in Doncaster street after being left for a month

What started out as a tiny pot hole has now become a huge crater – wide enough for someone to stand in and reportedly now nearly 14 inches across.

The hole, in Queen Street, Balby was first reported to Doncaster Council on June 14 – but has been left to grow in size since then.

And Wednesday afternoon’s torrential downpours have only made the problem worse, with flash floodwater pouring into the crevice.

The hole has grown in size after being left for nearly a month.

A local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he reported the issue to the authority weeks ago – but the issue has been ignored.

However, Doncaster Council say the issue is a Yorkshire Water one.

He said: “It’s just been getting worse and worse by day.

"What started out as a tiny hole has now become a massive crater and I’d say it’s now about 3ft deep and about 14-15 inches across. It’s deep enough for someone to stand in.

The hole has become a huge crater.

"If they had sorted it out when they first told, it would have been a small job. Now it’s a great big one."

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “This reported sink hole is a suspected sewer collapse which has been reported to Yorkshire Water to investigate. In the meantime, we have our teams attending the site to make the area safe.”

The hole has been cordoned off with barriers, according to residents.