Friendly Lions replenish Mexborough Foodbank stock

Mexborough Foodbank has thanked the town’s big hearted Lions after the group donated food to help replenish its depleted stocks.

News reports highlight an increasing number of children going hungry/missing meals in the school holidays (as free school meals are unavailable), and demand for food parcels at the Foodbank has seen an increase of around 15 percent.

In response Mexborough Foodbank has launched a Crowdfunder campaign in the hope of raising £2,000 to cover the costs of acquiring additional food, funding vehicle costs, fuel, insurance and other costs.

The town’s Foodbank was launched in November 2014 and earlier this year it reported that more than 5,000 local people had been supported via 1,750 food parcels.

Mexborough Lions contacted the Foodbank to express their concerns and to donate £100 of food to replenish stocks.

Mexborough Foodbank manager, Sean Gibbons, said: “We would like to formally thank Mexborough Lions for their very kind food donation which comes at a time when are stocks are very low and demand for our services have significantly increased. The recent roll-out of Universal Credit in July in the Rotherham area in addition to Doncaster UC roll-out last year and local families struggling to feed their kids in the school holidays are the main causes of increased demand”.

He added: “It would be great if people could support the Mexborough Foodbank Crowdfunder campaign to allow us to increase our supplies further and get better ready for another challenging and demanding winter for our services”.

He urged people to support the Mexborough Foodbank Crowdfunder campaign by donating what they could and urged them to recruit support of family and friends. He also urged people who wanted to donate to make all pledges by 1.45pm on September 6.

If you are interested in joining Mexborough Lions, you can contact Genny New on 07583 566324.