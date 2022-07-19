Customers at Tesco in Edenthorpe have been met with the signs as Doncaster gears up for its hottest ever day while problems have also been reported elsewhere.

Shoppers at other stores in Doncaster have contacted the Free Press to report issues with freezer cabinets being out of order due to the heatwave.

Customers at Aldi, Asda, Heron, Tesco Express and Lidl have said branches have been clearing food out of cabinets and products being out of stock, with units sealed off, apologising for the issues.

Signs attached to appliances at the Edenthorpe store read: “Due to the extreme weather conditions, our fridges are currently out of order.

“We hope to have them back on soon.”