Freemasons £25.5k to Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care

Five Yorkshire charities, including one from Sheffield, have shared a £90,000 “major grants” windfall from the region’s Freemasons.

The financial donations - which ranged in value from £9,000 to £30,500 - were presented at the Freemasons’ Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s annual meeting held at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care was given £25,500 to buy a vehicle to transport people and goods to improve and expand service to the community

Representatives from all five organisations were presented with their cheques by the fraternity’s Provincial Grand Master, David S Pratt, at the event attended by Freemasons from Yorkshire’s four counties and beyond.

The others who received grants were:

The Institute of Cancer Therapeutics (ICT), based at the University of Bradford, was given £30,500 to purchase a cell sorting machine for use by the immunotherapy group to understand how current drugs can be integrated with immunotherapy. The ICT is a multidisciplinary team of researchers in cancer drug, target and biomarker discovery with the aim to develop new treatments.

£14,000 went to Harley Village Mission Rooms Trust, in Rotherham, which is undertaking a major project to transform an existing building into a facility for use by the whole community, The money will go towards fitting out a new kitchen with units and appliances.

Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), which provides a help at home service with practical tasks such as gardening, decorating and odd jobs to older and vulnerable people in Harrogate and Knaresborough, was given £11,000 to replace the current old van with a second hand long wheelbase van, to provide a more efficient service.

Yorkshire Lions Wheelchair Rugby Team, which is part of SPINE – the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injury Centre at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was given £9,000 to buy two wheelchair rugby chairs for use by young players suffering from cerebral palsy.

Provincial Grand Master David S Pratt, said: “It was my absolute honour to be able to present these five different, yet equally deserving, organisations with their grants, at our Provincial Grand Lodge annual meeting in Harrogate.

“This money was all raised thanks to Freemasons from throughout our Province, and I am extremely grateful to them for their generosity and continued support of charity.

“This year alone we will give £200,000 to a wide range of charities, clubs, societies, hospitals and hospices.

“Charity has, as always has been, at the heart of Freemasonry, and it will continue to be so for as long as our ancient and honourable institution exists.

Further information about the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding is available from its website, http://wrprovince.net/