Free Press Instagram competition winners announced
Check out some of the autumnal photographs from Doncaster photographers and find out who our winner was.
We have had over 300 entries for our Instagram competition – Thank you to everyone who submitted autumnal photographs.
Our professional photographers have decided that the winner of our first-ever competition is @antcox78 for his photo of Henry playing in leaves at Cusworth Hall.
A selection of runners up are been published in the Doncaster Free Press newspaper on Thursday, October 17 – be sure to pick up a copy.
We’re happy to announce that due to the popularity of this competition we are launching another in late October.
The theme will be Halloween – we want to see all your brilliant costumes, spooky decorations and of course your pumpkin carvings.
The same rules apply – you must be following the Free Press on Instagram and hashtag your photos #freepresscomp to enter.
This competition will begin on October 28 and be open until November 4.
Please do continue to share your wonderful photos with us on Instagram we love to feature local photographers on our account in between competitions.
Follow us here.