Free parking at Doncaster hospitals across Easter weekend, bosses announce
Visitors to Doncaster’s hospitals will be able to take advantage of free parking this Easter weekend.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced there will be free car parking at all its hospitals on the following days.
Good Friday (15 April) – all day
Easter Sunday (17 April) – all day
Easter Monday (18 April) – all day
Parking enforcement will come into place on Saturday 16 April from 9am until 6pm when usual arrangements come into place.
There will be free evening parking, daily from 6pm to 9am.
Those with a blue badge receive free car parking at all times.
The parking arrangements will apply to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital in Mexborough and Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop.
Please note, the park and ride shuttle service, which operates to Doncaster Royal Infirmary from the car park next to Whitby’s fish and chip restaurant on Leger Way, does not operate on bank holidays.