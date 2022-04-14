Free parking at Doncaster hospitals across Easter weekend, bosses announce

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced there will be free car parking at all its hospitals on the following days.

Good Friday (15 April) – all day

Easter Sunday (17 April) – all day

Easter Monday (18 April) – all day

Parking enforcement will come into place on Saturday 16 April from 9am until 6pm when usual arrangements come into place.

There will be free evening parking, daily from 6pm to 9am.

Those with a blue badge receive free car parking at all times.

The parking arrangements will apply to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital in Mexborough and Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop.