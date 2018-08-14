FREE KFC for A-Level students

On Thursday A-Level students will be able to tuck into a Mini Fillet Snackbox with every Krushem purchased.

On Thursday (August 16) Whether students want to celebrate or commiserate after Thursday’s A Level results, KFC will, in partnership with student discount site Student Beans, be giving away a FREE Mini Fillet Snackbox with every Krushem purchased in-restaurant.

Students, like the rest of the country, are massive fans of the Colonel. KFC’s data shows that London students are the biggest chicken fans in the country, totting up the most annual visits. This is closely followed by students in Sheffield and then Manchester.

Students from across the country can redeem a free Snackbox in restaurant only on Thursday 16th August:

If not already registered, download the Colonel’s Club app and sign up

Create an account with Student Beans & add your Student Beans ID number to your Colonel’s Club app

Purchase a Krushem of your choice in-restaurant for £1.99

Scan the app at the time of purchase and request a free snackbox

Hazell White, CRM and Loyalty Manager at KFC UK & Ireland, comments: “Results Day is a massive occasion, so we wanted to reward all the hard work – whether it’s celebrating great results, or celebrating that it’s all over! We know students across the country love our Mini Fillet Snackbox, so as they start to breathe a huge sigh of relief, we hope they’ll enjoy a meal on us!”