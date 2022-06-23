Free first aid training for motorcyclists in Doncaster

Do you or someone you know ride a motorbike?

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:35 am

Places are still available on a free training course offering basic first aid as well as awareness of road traffic collision management.

Presented by officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR), BikerDown! Is available to anyone who lives or works in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

It is hoped that the training session will help riders, who find themselves first on the scene of a collision, to use skills that may potentially save lives and make them aware of road traffic collision management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Would you know what to do after a motorbike collision?

Read More

Read More
Off road bikers putting road users at risk and causing a nuisance across Doncast...

The two-hour session is open to all ages and is held from 6.30pm at the Lifewise Centre in Hellaby, Rotherham.

BikerDown! Is funded by South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) and the next session takes place on Thursday July 14.

Further sessions take place on Tuesday September 6 and Tuesday October 11

To book or for more details about the course itself can be found here: https://sysrp.co.uk/bikerdown

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueBarnsleySheffield