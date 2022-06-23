Free first aid training for motorcyclists in Doncaster

Places are still available on a free training course offering basic first aid as well as awareness of road traffic collision management.
Presented by officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR), BikerDown! Is available to anyone who lives or works in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
It is hoped that the training session will help riders, who find themselves first on the scene of a collision, to use skills that may potentially save lives and make them aware of road traffic collision management.
Read More
The two-hour session is open to all ages and is held from 6.30pm at the Lifewise Centre in Hellaby, Rotherham.
BikerDown! Is funded by South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) and the next session takes place on Thursday July 14.
Further sessions take place on Tuesday September 6 and Tuesday October 11
To book or for more details about the course itself can be found here: https://sysrp.co.uk/bikerdown