Free first aid training for motorcyclists in Doncaster

Places are still available on a free training course offering basic first aid as well as awareness of road traffic collision management.

It is hoped that the training session will help riders, who find themselves first on the scene of a collision, to use skills that may potentially save lives and make them aware of road traffic collision management.

Would you know what to do after a motorbike collision?

The two-hour session is open to all ages and is held from 6.30pm at the Lifewise Centre in Hellaby, Rotherham.

BikerDown! Is funded by South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) and the next session takes place on Thursday July 14.

Further sessions take place on Tuesday September 6 and Tuesday October 11

To book or for more details about the course itself can be found here: https://sysrp.co.uk/bikerdown