Free exhibition for fans of all things Steampunk

Botanical Engineering is the brainchild of two born and bred Lincolnshire lasses; artist and floral designer Caroline Jackson & innovative Flower Arranger Lynn Bottamley.

Their description of Botanical Engineering is – a unique form of art work using natural plant materials juxtaposed with industrial or domestic items for their aesthetic qualities.

The quest for an exhibition venue was influenced by the need for an industrial backdrop, hence the Botanical Engineers first exhibition will be held at the historically important Owston Ferry pumping station in the Isle of Axholme. The108 year old building houses a preserved Marshall steam engine, Marshall boilers and Drysdale centrifugal pumps; all of which helped to change the shape of the surrounding landscape.

The eclectic creative team includes a Florist, Electrician, Hair stylist and of course, floral artists and engineers. This team will create a unique exhibition in and around the pumping station; mixing natural plant materials with the industrial artefacts found within the building, creating a unique artistic installation.

If you have an interest in art, sculpture, photography, floral art, history, Steampunk or steam engines then visiting this exciting, free event is an absolute must.

The exhibition will be held over two weekends 30th June/1st July and 7th/8th July 10am-5pm, there is no charge for entry but donations are most welcome and will be divided between the Botanical Engineers and the Pumping Station preservation society. There will be some extra attractions such as a botanical “curiosity shop” & plant bring and buy stall on Saturday 30th June, and a Steampunk Picnic on Sunday 8th July.

The historic pumping station is situated on the banks of the River Trent, South Street, Owston Ferry, DN9 1RP. Look for the tall brick chimney.