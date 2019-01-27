Fourth arrest in connection with murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell 

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell.

A 37-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to murder. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Tom Bell.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains released under investigation.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder.

Both appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and were remanded into custody ahead of a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1.

Tom, from Intake, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in to the talented boxer with his mum Tracy Langley, aged 51, describing him as “loveable.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 796 of 17 January 2019 when passing on information.

You can also report information via an online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19A01-PO1