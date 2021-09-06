Four vehicle collision closes northbound carriageway of the A1(M) near Doncaster
Officers from Highways England and emergency services are currently on the scene after a road traffic collision.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:00 pm
The incident involved four vehicles within junction 35 of the northbound carriageway along the A1(M) near Wadworth.
Traffic is now flowing after it was originally held while a lane closure was put in place.
Drivers are urged to find an alternative route around the area if possible and allow more time on their journey.
This incident is South Yorkshire Police led.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.