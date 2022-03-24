One bike was deliberately set on fire at 7.20pm on Green Lane, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick attended, leaving at 7.35pm.

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate motorbike fire at 8.05pm on West Avenue, also in Woodlands. The crew left at 8.30pm.

Later two motorbikes were deliberately set on fire at 11.10pm on Hatfield Road, Thorne.

It's been a busy couple of nights for firefighters in Doncaster

The same evening, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.10pm on Grange Road, Moorends.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on Springwell Lane, Balby.

On Tuesday night Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7pm on Cedar Road, Balby.

Askern station attended a deliberate car fire at 8.35pm on Churchfield Road, Campsall.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth at 9.10pm.

A wheelie bin was accidentally on fire at 3.50am on Harlington Court, Denaby Main.