Four fire crews spent four hours dealing with a quarry blaze involving recycling material in Doncaster
Firefighters from Adwick, Edlington, Doncaster and Cudworth were called out to the fire at Wakefield Road in Hampole at 4.10am.
The accidental fire involved recycling material. Crews left the scene at 8.10am.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire which had also spread to bushes and a tree at 7pm on Urban Road in Hexthorpe last night. The crew left the scene at 7.50pm.
Two wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on Cedar Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 8.55pm.
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving several bins at 9.10pm on Askern Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.
Firefighters from Thorne, Doncaster and Parkway stations attended a premise fire at 2am Coronation Road, Stainforth. The cause of the fire is not known. Firefighters left at 5.55am.
