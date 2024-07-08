Four Doncaster food establishments rated on their hygiene standards

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
Four Doncaster food establishments have been rated on their hygiene standards.

Massimo Doncaster, a takeaway at 73 Balby Road, Balby, was given the maximum score of five out of five after assessment on June 25.

Also rated five was Deja Vu at 7c Finkle Street, Thorne, rated on June 26.

Two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Pizza Legend at 113 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe; rated on May 30

• Rated 4: Seng Lee at 115 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe; rated on May 30

