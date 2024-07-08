Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four Doncaster food establishments have been rated on their hygiene standards.

Massimo Doncaster, a takeaway at 73 Balby Road, Balby, was given the maximum score of five out of five after assessment on June 25.

Also rated five was Deja Vu at 7c Finkle Street, Thorne, rated on June 26.

Two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 4: Pizza Legend at 113 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe; rated on May 30