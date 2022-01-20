Four deliberate fires were started in Doncaster
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress and rubbish at 7.40pm on York Road in Dunscroft last night (Wednesday, January 19).
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:48 am
Firefighters from Doncaster were called to a deliberate fire on Middleham Road, Cantley, at 8.25pm.
It involved a shop’s stock cage full of cardboard.
A commercial wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.30pm on York Road, Dunscroft.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended.
Edlington firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving wood and rubbish at 10.20pm on Smith Street, Balby.