Four deliberate fires were started in Doncaster

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress and rubbish at 7.40pm on York Road in Dunscroft last night (Wednesday, January 19).

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:48 am

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to a deliberate fire on Middleham Road, Cantley, at 8.25pm.

It involved a shop’s stock cage full of cardboard.

Firefighters attended a number of incidents last night

A commercial wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.30pm on York Road, Dunscroft.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended.

Edlington firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving wood and rubbish at 10.20pm on Smith Street, Balby.

