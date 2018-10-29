Four arrests made over Doncaster post office raid

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a Doncaster post office have now made four arrests.

Two men armed with a gun and a machete raided Scawthorpe post office, Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, on Monday, October 22.

They threatened staff with the weapons and left with a large amount of cash.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and later that night a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and two women, 34 and 29, were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and assisting an offender.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 448 of October 22.