Four arrests and man in hospital after Doncaster city centre "gang" brawl
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers swooped on Silver Street shortly after 10am this morning, with numerous patrols cars reported at the scene near to the Tropic bar.
One eyewitness reported “multiple” arrests as two “gangs” fought it out in the street in front of shocked shoppers.
Police have now confimed that four men have been held over the disorder and that one man was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.
One eyewitness said: “I saw it all happen. Multiple were arrested.
"Some were still there in handcuffs when I left.
"Looked like two gangs that crashed their cars into each other close to the cafe on the corner. One flew down Silver Street the wrong way and tried to handbrake turn outside the charity shop, causing a few elderly ladies to run inside in fear.
“There was a policeman there on the scene within seconds of it happening. Then a few more police cars arrived on scene, including armed officers. If not, things would have got a lot more serious.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “One person suffered minor injuries during the altercation and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Four men have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Earlier a police spokesman said: “We responded to a request from an officer for further assistance at a disturbance on Silver Street at 10.20am today (26 June).
“Please be aware this is an ongoing incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.