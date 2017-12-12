Former Doncaster Rovers star in clear over fraud accusations

An investigation into alleged fraudulent activity by former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Michael McIndoe has been dropped by police.

McIndoe - who played for Rovers between 2003 and 2006 - was the subject of a number of accusations of having conned more than 100 footballers out of millions of pounds, something he has longed denied.

An investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Fraud and Linked Crime Online (Falcon) Unit has now been dropped.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed: “In February 2015, an allegation of fraud was made to Westminster CID.

“Following an initial investigation, the matter was deemed a civil matter and the victim informed. Further allegations were subsequently reported to police via Action Fraud.

“These were assessed and an investigation was launched by officers from the Falcon Unit. A 37-year-old man was interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, January 10. No further action will be taken. The investigation is closed."

McIndoe, 38, welcomed the news on Twitter, writing: “Just been officially informed by Scotland Yard that I have been completely cleared of the allegation of fraud made against me and the CPS are taking no further action."

It had been claimed that McIndoe fronted a scheme which offered 20 per cent interest on initial investments but led to people losing a combined £30million.

Footballers including John Terry, Robbie Keane and Jimmy Bullard are said to have lost money in the scheme.

McIndoe has previously denied ever running an investment scheme and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

In 2014 he was declared bankrupt, owing 17 men almost £3.5m. He told a bankruptcy court he was a ‘professional gambler.’

After being cleared, McIndoe told the Bristol Post: “I have to say that I'm really happy that finally my name has been completely and officially cleared of these false allegations that were made several years ago.”

McIndoe scored 28 goals in 122 appearances for Rovers between 2003-06 and helped the side to the Division Three title in 2003-04.

He joined Barnsley in the summer of 2016 but was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers that November and switched to Molineux on a permanent deal in January 2007.