A former Doncaster Rovers star has offered to fight world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder.

Ex-Rovers ace Adebayo Akinfenwa, affectionately referred to as The Beast for his huge frame, posted a photo of himself with the WBC title holder and jokingly said he ‘would love to see this fight happen.’

Adebayo Akinfenwa jokingly challenged Deontay Wilder to a fight. Photo: @realakinfenwa/Instagram

Wilder, who is set for a rematch with Britain’s Tyson Fury later this year after a bruising encounter between the pair last year, was jokingly told by Akinfenwa that he would give him a run for his money on Instagram.

His Instagram caption of the pair posing together read: 'I would luv to see this fight happen, the best of the division going head2head.'

Adebayo Akinfenwa during his days at Doncaster Rovers.

Akinfenwa is still going strong as a footballer and now plays for Wycombe Wanderers at the age of 36.

Last year he was nominated for League Two Player of the Year, while he also retained his crown as the strongest-rated player on FIFA19's Ultimate Team with rating of 97.

Wilder meanwhile is reported to be finalising plans for a much-awaited rematch with Fury.

He controversially came out on top on points at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December, but a fight is expected to be announced for either April or May this year.

Akinfenwa only played nine game for Rovers during the 2003-04 season, scoring four goals - but cemented himself into the club's history as part of the team that won the old Division Three title.

