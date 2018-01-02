Former Doncaster Rovers boss sees off New Year's Eve muggers who tried to steal his champagne

A former Doncaster Rovers boss saw off two muggers who tried to steal his champagne on New Year's Eve.

Ex-Keepmoat boss Paul Dickov told how he put two muggers "in their places" after they tried to swipe bottles of fizz off him as he prepared to see in 2018 with his family.

The ex-Manchester City and Scotland international striker took to social media to warn anyone else who fancies taking him on not to bother as they will get the same treatment handed out.

Dickov, 45, was walking home in Cheshire to bring in 2018 when he was confronted by two men.

He said on Twitter: “So walking home with a couple of bottles of fizz to toast 2018 in with the fam.

“Two lads stop me & tell me to give them my bag & wallet or I’m in trouble!

“Believe me I put them in their place.

“Just ask me next time boys, save yourself a slap & I might even buy you a bottle.”

Dickov later revealed to The Sun he thought it was a "nothing incident and found it quite funny."

He was in charge of Rovers between 2013 and 2015, being sacked to be replaced by current boss Darren Ferguson.