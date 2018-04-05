Former boss of well known Doncaster store dies

The former manager of one of Doncaster's best known town centre stores has died.

William "Billy" Rusby, a former manager of Cliffs Menswear, died last month.

Mr Rusby died on March 23 with his family by his side.

An obituary described him as 'the devoted and loving husband of Shirley and a loving dad to Karen and Claire.'

It added that hew as a 'loving grandad to Aaron, a dear father in law, brother and uncle and friend to many.

"Billy will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

The store in Printing Office Street is one of Doncaster's longest established firms and has kitted out generations of the town's schoolchildren with uniforms as well as hiring out men's evening wear and suits.

The funeral will take place on April 17 at 3.40pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.